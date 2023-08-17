Satechi Dual Dock Stand provides NVMe SSD storage and multi-screen flexibility

Today, Satechi launches its newest product, the Dual Dock Stand – a fusion of a docking station with an NVMe SSD Enclosure. The Dual Dock can transform an Apple MacBook or Windows laptop into a makeshift desktop. The stand, built from robust aluminum, sports a space-gray and black finish.

The Dual Dock Stand boasts two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, allowing users the flexibility to expand their screen capacity with a crisp 4K/60Hz resolution. This expansion can accommodate up to two monitors, although those with Mac M1/M2 systems should note the limitation of just one external display.

An added advantage is the USB-C power port, which pumps a solid 75W to ensure devices remain charged. However, it's designed solely for power, refraining from data or video output functions.

Storage and transfer capabilities are not overlooked. The Dual Dock Stand houses an SSD Enclosure at its base that's friendly with both NVMe and SATA SSDs. This storage solution is great for those that need rapid data transfers, reliable backups, and dependable external storage.

With speeds that can touch 10Gbps, data-heavy tasks are a breeze. Further enhancing its utility, the dock includes two USB-C data ports, presenting users with connectivity speeds of either 5Gbps or 10Gbps.

Ergonomically designed, the docking station seamlessly integrates with both Apple and Windows laptops. It not only offers a snug fit underneath the devices but also props them up, giving users an inclined view of the display. This elevation is more than just cosmetic; it promotes efficient heat dissipation through carefully designed vents.

Those eager to enhance their workspace can buy the Dual Dock Stand here priced at $149.99. And for a limited time, a 20 percent discount can be had using the code NVME20 until August 24.

