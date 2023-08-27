TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DARK AirFlow I is an active cooler for PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs

TEAMGROUP has unveiled an innovative new product -- the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow I M.2 SSD cooler. This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, given the accelerating shift from PCIe Gen 4 SSDs to their Gen 5 counterparts. The latest Gen 5 SSDs, known for their scorching speeds, also tend to run hotter. Addressing this challenge head-on, TEAMGROUP's new cooler promises not just to tame these temperatures but to ensure the SSDs operate at peak performance over prolonged durations.

A noteworthy aspect of the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow I SSD Cooler is its Taiwan Utility Model Patent (number M644665) received earlier this year. The cooler's design integrates a graphene patented dual-layer structure, combined with two pure copper heat pipes of 5mm diameter each. These heat pipes work in tandem with multilayered aluminum alloy cooling fins, essentially amplifying the cooling surface and expediting the heat dissipation process.

But that's not all. The cooler also sports a high-pressure smart PWM fan, a nifty addition that adjusts its speed in real-time based on the SSD's temperature. This ensures the heat gathered in the aluminum fins is efficiently dispersed, preventing any potential throttling.

Combined with the increased cooling area and the smart PWM fan, the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow I emerges as a frontrunner, setting a benchmark as the top-performing active cooler for M.2 2280 Gen 5 SSDs. TEAMGROUP says the cooler will launch in October, but the company has not yet shared expected pricing. All will be revealed when it goes on sale here.

