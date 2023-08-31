addlink launches AddGame A93 PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 SSD for PC and PS5

Today, addlink Technology Co., Ltd. launches its latest solid state drive. Dubbed “AddGame A93,” this SSD doesn’t have DRAM (in an effort to reduce costs), but it still offers very impressive performance. The drive sports read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds up to 6,500MB/s, thanks to its PCIe Gen 4 NVMe interface.

For the Sony PlayStation 5 gamers out there, this SSD could be a dream come true. Not only does it meet the PS5's demanding requirements, but it also fits like a glove in the console's internal expansion bay.

High performance often comes at a thermal cost, but the A93 SSD comes prepared. You see, the SSD comes equipped with an aluminum heatsink and a silica gel pad. This duo ramps up heat dissipation by more than 20 percent, ensuring your drive stays cool, even under heavy loads.

With capacity options of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, you've got room for just about anything. The A93 SSD incorporates appreciated features like LDPC ECC, advanced wear leveling, and over-provisioning technology to maintain data integrity and extend its lifespan. And as the icing on the cake, it comes with a 5-year warranty.

The drive can be purchased here immediately starting at just $61.99.

