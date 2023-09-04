Sabrent launches CR-C4PM USB-C multi-card reader

Ah, memory cards! These tiny repositories are where our most cherished memories reside -- be it those perfect beachside vacation photos or crucial files for an impending work deadline. But let’s be honest, dealing with different types of memory cards across various devices can be cumbersome. Enter the Sabrent USB-C Multi-Card Reader (CR-C4PM), a slick and versatile solution that is as portable as it is powerful.

This card reader has a lot going for it. It’s portable, rugged, stylish, and plug-and-play. You can feel the quality just holding it; the aluminum main body is adorned with an ABS casing for that added durability and aesthetic appeal. Oh, and let's not forget, it helps in improved heat dissipation. So, you don't have to worry about the reader or your precious cards getting fried during sustained operations.

The unit features four memory card slots of different types: CFexpress Type B, CFast 2.0, and the ubiquitously common microSD and SD slots. A simple status LED gives you peace of mind, letting you know the device is connected and raring to go.

This reader is fast, I mean, really fast! If you're a videographer working with high-bandwidth cameras, you’ll relish the reader's ability to handle CFexpress Type B and CFast 2.0 cards at speeds of up to 950MBps and 460MBps, respectively. Forget about those coffee breaks while waiting for files to transfer; the Sabrent reader gets the job done in a flash.

For the rest of us dealing with SD and microSD cards, fear not. The reader can cope with UHS-II cards, reaching a nifty speed of up to 312MBps. That’s way faster than the time it takes to say, “Wow, this thing is fast!” You'll be transferring photos, videos, and game saves in no time.

When I say this reader is versatile, I mean it. Designed to work seamlessly on Windows, macOS, and even Linux systems, the Sabrent USB-C Multi-Card Reader is a universal solution for all. It supports virtually every memory card you'd encounter in your daily life. From your Android or Apple smartphones, to tablets, to gaming systems like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, you're covered. And since it’s bus-powered with a built-in USB-C cable, you don't need any extra clutter.

The Sabrent USB-C Multi-Card Reader (CR-C4PM) is more than just a functional device; it's your go-to companion for managing all your memories and important files. Portable, efficient, and rugged, it strikes the perfect balance between form and function. Whether you are a professional videographer, a gamer, or just someone who loves capturing life’s moments, this card reader should be in your toolkit. You can purchase it here now for around $80.

