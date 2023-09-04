Transcend unveils ESD300 USB-C SSD

Transcend has unveiled its latest portable solid state drive. Called “ESD300,” it might be the size of a typical USB drive, but make no mistake—this is a full-fledged SSD with specs that’ll leave you smiling. We’re talking read/write speeds of up to 1,050/950 MB/s. And the robust aluminum casing isn’t just for show; it serves the vital function of dissipating heat, ensuring your data remains safe and sound.

The ESD300 comes equipped with a versatile USB Type-C connector, offering a bridge to an array of devices and operating systems—be it Windows, macOS, iPadOS, or Android. Forget the cable spaghetti or dongles; one connector to rule them all makes data transfer between devices a cinch.

If you’re worried that this pint-sized gadget skimps on storage capacity, think again. The ESD300 weighs in at just 9 grams but offers up to an impressive 2TB of storage. That’s right—2TB! It’s an excellent solution for those who want the best of both worlds: portability without compromising on storage space.

Storage management is no longer a cumbersome task, thanks to Transcend Elite, a feature-rich software that accompanies the ESD300. From data encryption to cloud backup, this tool offers everything you need for efficient and user-friendly SSD management.

While the Transcend ESD300 USB-C SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will come with a respectable 5-year limited warranty.

