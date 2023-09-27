Microsoft begins rolling out its major Paint update, with AI-powered Paint Cocreator

Following on from yesterday’s Windows 11 update which saw the arrival of the AI-powered Copilot, Microsoft has today released a major update to its venerable Paint app.

The highlight of this new build is Paint Cocreator, an AI-powered feature that uses DALL-E technology to help users create stunning artwork simply by describing what they want in a few words.

This Paint update is available for testing by Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels (version 11.2309.20.0 or higher).

Paint Cocreator, which is being rolled out slowly, allows users to generate three different variations of artwork based on their description and chosen art style. Once the artwork is generated, users can select their favorite and add it to the canvas to begin their creation.

To access the new feature, users must first join the waitlist by signing in with their Microsoft account and clicking on the new Cocreator button in the toolbar. Once they are in the preview, they will receive an email notification and 50 credits to get started. Each credit allows the generation of a new set of images.

Microsoft has put measures in place to prevent the creation of harmful, offensive, or inappropriate images, with content filtering and other safeguards applied when using Paint Cocreator. The company also stated that it will continue to refine the feature based on real-world usage and feedback.

Currently, Paint Cocreator is available in preview to English-speaking users in the United States, France, UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, and Germany.

As the experience is being rolled out gradually, it may not yet be available to all Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

Microsoft says it plans to monitor feedback and assess the feature's reception before making it available to all.

