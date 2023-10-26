addlink launches S93 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

addlink has just dropped its latest product, the S93 PCIe 4.0 solid state drive. This fast SSD offers a hefty storage capacity of up to 4TB and speeds that hit a high of 7400MB/s.

One standout feature of the S93 is its slimness -- just 2.25mm. Thanks to a smart design that packs a lot of flash storage on one side of the SSD, it slides into compact laptops and tight slots like a dream. And it doesn’t just stop there; compared to other similar SSDs, the S93 is a power-saver, cutting down power usage by over 35 percent percent.

The S93 is an absolute speed demon. Equipped with a Gen4x4 NVMe controller and cutting-edge 2400MT/s 3D TLC NAND flash, it races at speeds of 7400/6500 MB/s. The S93 uses SLC caching to keep performance at its peak, and with the support of host memory buffer (HMB), it handles random read/write tasks super fast, reaching up to 1,000K IOPS.

The S93 isn’t just fast and sleek; it’s built to last. It comes packed with the latest tech for data protection like LDPC ECC, advanced wear leveling, bad block management, and over-provisioning technology. Every S93 drive, whether it's 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB, comes with a five-year warranty. That makes it a solid choice for professionals, gamers, content creators, and AI specialists who use high-performance laptops, Ultrabooks, gaming setups, AI machines, and advanced mobile workstations.

The addlink S93 SSD is up for grabs on Amazon now. You can purchase the 2TB version here and the 4TB model here. The 1TB version does not seem to be available yet. Keep in mind, buying this drive is not just about getting more storage; it’s also about giving your laptop a potential performance boost.

