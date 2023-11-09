WhatsApp now lets you hide your IP address, but there are a couple of catches

No Comments
WhatsApp security

In a sea of messaging apps, WhatsApp remains one of the most widely used, its popularity buoyed by end-to-end encryption. Meta has now added a new feature aimed at "those who are particularly privacy-conscious".

There is a new option to protect your IP address by hiding it from other WhatsApp users during calls. This is important as IP addresses can reveal quite a lot, including location. While the new call relaying privacy measures are likely to be welcomed, there are a couple of significant caveats to keep in mind.

See also:

The first thing to note is that any calls that are placed with IP protection enabled will be routed through WhatsApp's servers. While this is unlikely to be a serious problem, for anyone who has concerned about privacy at Meta, it might be an issue.

In a blog post about WhatsApp's various privacy and security features, including IP address protection, Meta explains:

With this feature enabled, all your calls will be relayed through WhatsApp's servers, ensuring that other parties in the call cannot see your IP address and subsequently deduce your general geographical location. This new feature provides an additional layer of privacy and security particularly geared towards our most privacy-conscious users. As always, your calls are end-to-end encrypted, so even if a call is relayed through WhatsApp servers, WhatsApp cannot listen to your calls.

But the use of Meta's servers is not the only catch. WhatsApp also points out that "when using call relaying, you might find the call quality is reduced".

If you've not been put off, you can enable IP protection using the following steps:

  1. Tap Settings, then Privacy
  2. Tap Advanced
  3. Turn Protect IP address in calls on or off

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SABRENT launches 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station for 2.5-inch SATA HDDs and SSDs with integrated cooling fan (DS-5R15)

Governance and security are top priorities for data teams

Get 'Causal Artificial Intelligence' (worth $21) for FREE

WhatsApp now lets you hide your IP address, but there are a couple of catches

Organizations plan to use more AI in the next few years

Microsoft to stop giving users Tips for Windows 11

Microsoft looks likely to bring AI assistant Copilot to Windows 10

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

33 Comments

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

17 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.