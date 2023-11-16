Bing Chat is reborn as Copilot as Microsoft continues its AI push with a rebrand

No Comments
Copilot -- your everyday AI companion

Microsoft has announced a rebranding of Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise to Copilot as part of its "vision to bring Microsoft Copilot to everyone". There is now a lengthy list of products under the Copilot banner, including Microsoft Copilot and Copilot in Windows, but this latest rebrand feels a little odd.

Despite describing Bing as "our leading experience for the web" Microsoft has opted to ditch much of the Bing branding as it embraces Copilot more fully. The company has also revealed that Copilot will become generally available on December 1.

See also:

Announcing the news, Microsoft says: "Our efforts to simplify the user experience and make Copilot more accessible to everyone starts with Bing, our leading experience for the web. Beginning today, Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are becoming Copilot, with commercial data protection enforced when any eligible user is signed in with Microsoft Entra ID. Over time, our vision is to expand Copilot to any Entra ID user at no additional cost -- so wherever and whenever an employee signs into Copilot with their work account they will get commercial data protection".

The company has also launched https://copilot.microsoft.com to expand the access options users have in relation to Copilot. The new site gives visitors a dedicated chat experience and home for Copilot, and Microsoft says Bing.com "will continue to be available for users wanting a combined search and chat experience".

In a wide-ranging announcement, Microsoft also says:

To help Copilot be even more powerful, versatile, and creative, we're announcing support for OpenAI GPTs. GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of Copilot for specific tasks. Combined with the previously announced support of OpenAI schema plugins, GPTs and plugins will open a new opportunity across citizen and professional developers, and provide users with experiences and interactions tailored to meet their needs.

The company is looking to expand the capabilities of Microsoft Copilot through the use of third-party plugins, and progress is being made here. Microsoft says that developers will soon be able to publish their plugins for Copilot through Microsoft Partner Center. To help ensure a trouble-free, high-quality user experience, Microsoft will be providing a testing environment "to test and improve chat responses for the range of scenarios a plugin serves".

More information is available here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Bing Chat is reborn as Copilot as Microsoft continues its AI push with a rebrand

Microsoft uses Windows 11 update to announce it is killing off Steps Recorder screen recording app

Thermaltake unveils TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 7600/8000 MT/s memory

ChatGPT one year on: Why IT departments are scrambling to keep up

Understanding LLMs, privacy and security -- why a secure gateway approach is needed

Embracing the future: How AI is transforming security and networking

Amazon Kindle to replace Comixology app

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.