Freepik launches Pikaso, its free, real-time sketch-to-image AI tool

No Comments

Freepik, known for its extensive platform of audio-visual resources, has launched Freepik Pikaso, a new real-time sketch-to-image generator. The tool is designed to make AI image creation more accessible and efficient.

Using new groundbreaking LCM AI technology, Freepik Pikaso allows users to create an image by sketching in real-time. Creations can be further enhanced with the addition of icons, additional sketches, written prompts, or even images from a webcam. Since its beta launch, the tool has been used to create over 10 million AI-generated images.

Freepik Pikaso also offers a variety of features beyond simple sketching. Users can convert live footage into AI images by connecting the tool to their webcam. The screen-share feature can apply real-time generation to any display on a user's desktop, including third-party images or 3D editors. Pikaso also includes a playback mode which allows users to export their creations as editable videos.

There’s also a handy upscale feature, capable of improving the quality of any image, regardless of the original quality. Images can be enhanced to a high-definition 2K resolution, and a 4K resolution option will be available in coming days.

Freepik's CEO, Joaquin Cuenca Abela, said: “Freepik is a tech company that has always pushed the boundaries of innovation whilst remaining steadfast in its goal of bringing creativity to all and helping people create great designs, faster. Whether you’re a business, designer, personal brand, teacher, or anything else, you deserve access to tools and resources that will turn ideas into reality. With AI, our 100 million+ users can do this faster, more easily, with more detail, and a lot more fun. I’m very proud of our Freepik Labs team who have worked incredibly hard to bring Freepik Pikaso to life, with industry-leading features.”

Freepik Pikaso is available worldwide for free, with limited usage. Premium subscribers can create up to 4,000 enhanced images per day.

You can try Freepik Pikaso for free here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

What's in a name -- why you should care what open source is

Freepik launches Pikaso, its free, real-time sketch-to-image AI tool

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

Almost 90 percent say they're prepared for password-based attacks -- but half still fall for them

IT leaders struggle to find AI talent but aren't investing in professional development

'Composite AI' could be key to successful artificial intelligence in the enterprise

Zyxel Networks launches WBE660S Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

29 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

11 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

11 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

9 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

9 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

8 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.