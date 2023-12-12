Freepik launches Pikaso, its free, real-time sketch-to-image AI tool

Freepik, known for its extensive platform of audio-visual resources, has launched Freepik Pikaso, a new real-time sketch-to-image generator. The tool is designed to make AI image creation more accessible and efficient.

Using new groundbreaking LCM AI technology, Freepik Pikaso allows users to create an image by sketching in real-time. Creations can be further enhanced with the addition of icons, additional sketches, written prompts, or even images from a webcam. Since its beta launch, the tool has been used to create over 10 million AI-generated images.

Freepik Pikaso also offers a variety of features beyond simple sketching. Users can convert live footage into AI images by connecting the tool to their webcam. The screen-share feature can apply real-time generation to any display on a user's desktop, including third-party images or 3D editors. Pikaso also includes a playback mode which allows users to export their creations as editable videos.

There’s also a handy upscale feature, capable of improving the quality of any image, regardless of the original quality. Images can be enhanced to a high-definition 2K resolution, and a 4K resolution option will be available in coming days.

Freepik's CEO, Joaquin Cuenca Abela, said: “Freepik is a tech company that has always pushed the boundaries of innovation whilst remaining steadfast in its goal of bringing creativity to all and helping people create great designs, faster. Whether you’re a business, designer, personal brand, teacher, or anything else, you deserve access to tools and resources that will turn ideas into reality. With AI, our 100 million+ users can do this faster, more easily, with more detail, and a lot more fun. I’m very proud of our Freepik Labs team who have worked incredibly hard to bring Freepik Pikaso to life, with industry-leading features.”

Freepik Pikaso is available worldwide for free, with limited usage. Premium subscribers can create up to 4,000 enhanced images per day.

You can try Freepik Pikaso for free here.