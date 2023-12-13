ADATA launches SD810 USB-C SSD

ADATA has launched the SD810 external solid state. Designed for those who face the elements, including photographers and videographers, the SD810 offers triple IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and MIL-STD shockproof protection. This means it's not just tough, but also reliable in harsh conditions.

The drive offers a speedy USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 transmission interface, enabling a read/write speed of up to 2000MB/s. Coupled with its Type-C interface, the SD810 caters not only to the latest iPhone 15 series but also to various devices, making it a versatile option for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Another notable aspect is its cooling mechanism. Housed in an aluminum case, the SD810 is engineered to dissipate heat effectively, ensuring stable performance even during intensive use. Its compact size, smaller than a credit card, adds to its appeal, making it a convenient accessory for travel and outdoor projects.

In terms of durability, the SD810 really shines. It's tested and proven to be waterproof and dustproof, capable of surviving underwater for up to 60 minutes at a depth of over 1 meter. Its shockproof rating, complying with the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 impact resistance standard, means it can withstand drops from significant heights without damage.

The multi-platform compatibility of the SD810 is another notable feature. It supports a range of operating systems and devices, including game consoles. This flexibility, coupled with its capacity options ranging from 500GB to 4TH, positions it as a versatile storage solution for various user needs.

The SD810 SSD will soon be available here in both obsidian black and meteorite silver colors. Pricing is not yet known, but we do know is it will come with a three-year warranty.

