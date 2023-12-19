Get $650 worth of software for FREE in this grand 2023 Christmas giveaway!

As the festive season swiftly approaches, the spirit of giving is in full swing. This year, Wonderfox has put together a grand 2023 Christmas giveaway campaign in collaboration with 12 well-known software companies.

In a bid to spread joy and cheer, the company is offering an opportunity to get your hands on 15 top-notch software products, absolutely free! The total value of these gifts surpasses a whopping $650, making this a deal you wouldn't want to miss.

There are actually two parts to this giveaway. The first round includes the following programs:

Ashampoo Backup Pro 17

Wise Data Recovery

Ant Download Manager

Wonderfox HD Video Convert Factory Pro 26

Sticky Password Premium

Batch Picture Resizer

Glarysoft Malware Hunter Pro

DoYourClone for Windows 3.0

Extra mystery gift pack

This round ends on December 25th, so be sure to visit the competition website to grab your free software by then.

The second round starts on December 26th, and features a new set of products tailored to meet the needs of different users.

To take part in this festive giveaway and bring home some free software gifts for Christmas visit the website here.

Photo credit: Alliance / Shutterstock