Get 'Artificial Intelligence in Practice' (worth $24) for FREE

Artificial Intelligence in Practice is a fascinating look into how companies use AI and machine learning to solve problems.

Presenting 50 case studies of actual situations, this book demonstrates practical applications to issues faced by businesses around the globe. The rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence has expanded beyond research labs and computer science departments and made its way into the mainstream business environment.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are cited as the most important modern business trends to drive success. It is used in areas ranging from banking and finance to social media and marketing. This technology continues to provide innovative solutions to businesses of all sizes, sectors and industries.

This engaging and topical book explores a wide range of cases illustrating how businesses use AI to boost performance, drive efficiency, analyze market preferences and many others.

Best-selling author and renowned AI expert Bernard Marr reveals how machine learning technology is transforming the way companies conduct business. This detailed examination provides an overview of each company, describes the specific problem and explains how AI facilitates resolution.

Each case study provides a comprehensive overview, including some technical details as well as key learning summaries:

  • Understand how specific business problems are addressed by innovative machine learning methods
  • Explore how current artificial intelligence applications improve performance and increase efficiency in various situations
  • Expand your knowledge of recent AI advancements in technology
  • Gain insight on the future of AI and its increasing role in business and industry

Artificial Intelligence in Practice: How 50 Successful Companies Used Artificial Intelligence to Solve Problems is an insightful and informative exploration of the transformative power of technology in 21st century commerce.

