Get 'Java All-in-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $27) for FREE

With Java All-in-One For Dummies, you get 8 books in one, for the most well-rounded Java knowledge on the market. Updated for Java 19, this book includes all the major changes to the programming language, so you won’t fall behind.

Start by learning the basics of Java -- you can do it, even if you’ve never written a line of code in your life. Then go in-depth, with all the info you need on object-oriented programming, Java FX, Java web development, and beyond. Grab a hot cup of java and settle in to learn some Java, with friendly For Dummies guidance!

This is the go-to Dummies guide for future and current coders who need an all-inclusive guide Java to take their knowledge to the next level.

Learn the basics of computer programming and get started with the Java language

Master strings, arrays, and collections

Discover the most recent Java updates and the latest in programming techniques

Launch or further your career as a coder with easy-to-follow instruction

Java All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $27 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 23, so act fast.