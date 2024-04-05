Get 'Project Management: A Systems Approach to Planning, Scheduling, and Controlling, 13th Edition' (worth $94) for FREE

In the newly revised 13th Edition of Project Management: A Systems Approach to Planning, Scheduling, and Controlling, project management pioneer, leader, and educator Dr. Harold Kerzner delivers a comprehensive and intuitive approach to project management.

Widely known as the bestselling "bible" of project management, this book aligns with the concepts and standards outlined in PMI’s latest A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge, (PMBOK Guide) and contains the detailed coverage of tools and methods used at all stages of a project.

New content added to this 13th Edition includes project health checks, the continued growth of strategic project management, new business models, lean project management, artificial intelligence, and the use of new metrics and KPIs.

Supplementary material for academic and corporate instructors, students, and practicing project managers can be found on the book’s companion website.

  • A thorough introduction to project management concepts, like project success definition, the role of the project manager, working with executives, and project classification
  • Comprehensive explorations of the evolution and growth of project management, organizational structures, staffing a project team, and management functions
  • Practical discussions of communications management, conflicts, project planning, network scheduling techniques, and pricing and estimation
  • In-depth examinations of cost control, metrics and KPIs, and risk, contract, and quality management

Perfect for students and scholars of project management in business and engineering programs, Project Management will also earn a place in the libraries of anyone studying for the PMP exam, as well as practicing project managers, project consultants, and trainers.

Project Management, from Wiley, usually retails for $94 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 16, so act fast.

