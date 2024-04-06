Get 'Robust Python' (worth $47.99) for FREE

Does it seem like your Python projects are getting bigger and bigger?

Are you feeling the pain as your codebase expands and gets tougher to debug and maintain? Python is an easy language to learn and use, but that also means systems can quickly grow beyond comprehension. Thankfully, Python has features to help developers overcome maintainability woes.

In this practical book, author Patrick Viafore shows you how to use Python's type system to the max. You'll look at user-defined types, such as classes and enums, and Python's type hinting system. You'll also learn how to make Python extensible and how to use a comprehensive testing strategy as a safety net. With these tips and techniques, you'll write clearer and more maintainable code.

Learn why types are essential in modern development ecosystems

Understand how type choices such as classes, dictionaries, and enums reflect specific intents

Make Python extensible for the future without adding bloat

Use popular Python tools to increase the safety and robustness of your codebase

Evaluate current code to detect common maintainability gotchas

Build a safety net around your codebase with linters and tests

Robust Python, from O'Reilly, usually retails for $47.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 17, so act fast.