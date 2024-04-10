Google Photos gets FREE editing tools: Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more

No Comments

Google Photos is set to enhance your photo editing experience with an exciting update. The search giant is bringing a suite of AI-powered editing tools, including the much-loved Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light, to all users for free, starting May 15.

Previously exclusive to subscribers, these features will now be accessible to anyone using Google Photos, with no subscription required!

Photo Unblur is designed to clear up those blurry shots, allowing you to relive your favorite moments with greater clarity. The feature promises to sharpen images, making your cherished memories look as vivid as when they were captured.

Magic Eraser enables users to remove photobombers and other distractions with just a few taps. This tool helps maintain the focus on the main subjects of your photos by eliminating unwanted elements in the background.

Portrait Light allows for the adjustment of the position and brightness of light in portraits. By enhancing the lighting in your photos, you can achieve a more professional and polished look, ensuring that every portrait stands out.

With these enhanced editing features, Google Photos is making it easier for users to transform their photos into stunning visuals. Whether you’re a casual snapper or a photography enthusiast, these tools should prove to be quite useful.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google Photos gets FREE editing tools: Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more

Get 'Cybersecurity and Decision Makers: Data Security and Digital Trust' (worth $142) for FREE

Peace of mind: Cloud is key in scaling systems to your business needs

Biometrics trust is in crisis -- is there a path forward for the technology's adoption?

Transforming pain into profit -- modern end-user computing

How will Apple's sideloaded apps impact corporate IT? Analyzing the critical risks

Gentoo Linux partners with Software in the Public Interest (SPI)

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

60 Comments

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

52 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

17 Comments

Easter giveaway! Get a licensed copy of 'VideoProc Converter for Windows/Mac' (worth $78.90) for FREE

10 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

8 Comments

Install the KB5035942 update for Windows 11 to gain all of the Moment 5 features right now

8 Comments

70 percent think misinformation could impact elections

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.