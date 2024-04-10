Google Photos gets FREE editing tools: Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more

Google Photos is set to enhance your photo editing experience with an exciting update. The search giant is bringing a suite of AI-powered editing tools, including the much-loved Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light, to all users for free, starting May 15.

Previously exclusive to subscribers, these features will now be accessible to anyone using Google Photos, with no subscription required!

Photo Unblur is designed to clear up those blurry shots, allowing you to relive your favorite moments with greater clarity. The feature promises to sharpen images, making your cherished memories look as vivid as when they were captured.

Magic Eraser enables users to remove photobombers and other distractions with just a few taps. This tool helps maintain the focus on the main subjects of your photos by eliminating unwanted elements in the background.

Portrait Light allows for the adjustment of the position and brightness of light in portraits. By enhancing the lighting in your photos, you can achieve a more professional and polished look, ensuring that every portrait stands out.

With these enhanced editing features, Google Photos is making it easier for users to transform their photos into stunning visuals. Whether you’re a casual snapper or a photography enthusiast, these tools should prove to be quite useful.