Women face exclusion from cybersecurity roles

A new report uncovers widespread gender disparities in the cybersecurity workplace, with women encountering exclusion at twice the rate of men.

The study -- from Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), a non-profit organization dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity, in conjunction with with DEI firm Aleria -- finds the top four categories of exclusion faced by women are: respect, career and growth, access and participation, and recognition.

"Previous research has consistently shown a distinct underrepresentation of women in cybersecurity, but we've been in the dark about the root causes and the solutions," says Lynn Dohm, executive director of WiCyS. "This revolutionary study changes that narrative. Armed with hard data and compelling firsthand accounts, we're shedding light on the specific obstacles that women face. For the first time, we're equipped with both the quantitative data and qualitative stories necessary to identify and dismantle the systemic barriers that hinder the recruitment, hiring, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity."

The study shows that women report 350 percent more exclusion in recognition and 250 percent more in respect than their male counterparts. The exclusion index for women is substantially higher across all categories, with distinct disparities, especially in recognition (450 percent higher) and respect (250 percent higher).

The data also shows a glass ceiling effect, with 48 percent of women experiencing issues related to career and growth, significantly more than the 26 percent of men who report similar experiences.

Paolo Gaudiano, chief scientist of Aleria, says, "This report underscores the tangible impact of inclusive policies. Organizations have a clear opportunity to significantly boost their financial results and employee satisfaction by addressing these disparities. Our analysis suggests that a company with $1 billion in revenue could be losing approximately $23 million annually due to differential treatment of women and people of color. This highlights the critical financial incentive companies gain from an inclusive workplace."

The full report is available from the WiCyS site.

Image credit: DmitryPoch/depositphotos.com

