Get 'The Cloud Computing Journey' (worth $35.99) for FREE

As the need for digital transformation and remote work surges, so does the demand for cloud computing.

However, the complexity of cloud architecture and the abundance of vendors and tools can be overwhelming for businesses. The Cloud Computing Journey addresses the need for skilled professionals capable of designing, building, and managing scalable and resilient cloud systems to navigate the complex landscape of cloud computing through practical tips and strategies.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Cybersecurity and Decision Makers: Data Security and Digital Trust' (worth $142) for FREE

This comprehensive cloud computing guide offers the expertise and best practices for evaluating different cloud vendors and tools. The first part will help you gain a thorough understanding of cloud computing basics before delving deeper into cloud architecture, its design, and implementation.

Armed with this expert insight, you'll be able to avoid costly mistakes, ensure that your cloud systems are secure and compliant, and build cloud systems that can adapt and grow with the business.

By the end of this book, you’ll be proficient in leveraging different vendors and tools to build robust and secure cloud systems to achieve specific goals and meet business requirements.

The Cloud Computing Journey, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 24, so act fast.