Enterprises struggle to detect hybrid cloud breaches

A new survey of over 1,000 Security and IT leaders across Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, UK, and the USA, shows a decline in detection and response capabilities year-on-year.

The Hybrid Cloud Security Report from Gigamon shows that as hybrid cloud environments grow in complexity and threat actors launch a barrage of concealed attacks, 65 percent of respondents believe their existing security tooling cannot effectively detect breaches.

Although 82 percent of respondents predict that AI will increase the global ransomware threat -- and despite global information security spending projected to reach $215 billion in 2024 -- only 54 percent of organizations say they feel 'strongly prepared' to respond to unauthorized access to their hybrid cloud environments.

The results highlight that CISOs continue to bear the burden of regulatory and technological pressures, with 69 percent of CISOs reporting they struggle to detect encrypted threats, compared to 59 percent of total respondents. An alarming 70 percent of CISOs believe their tools aren't as effective as they could be in detecting breaches, and as a result 59 percent say they would be most empowered by cyber risk becoming a boardroom priority.

There are struggles with threat detection too, just 25 percent were able to remediate a live threat in a recent breach. When tooling fails, organizations suffer more serious consequences too, with 31 percent of organizations only detecting a recent breach once they received an extortion threat from the adversary; 31 percent became aware of the breach when proprietary information leaked onto the dark web. Of greater concern is that 25 percent of respondents ultimately failed to determine the root cause of the breach.

Zero trust has shifted from a best practice to a must-have according to the study, with 64 percent of respondents expecting a mandate in the next two years. Three-quarters report that zero trust is now a priority for the board. As a result, eight out of 10 name zero trust as one of their key priorities over the next 18 months.

"It is clear that organizations' tool stacks are falling short, enabling threat actors to exploit blind spots to breach and extort their victims without fear of detection," says Chaim Mazal, CSO at Gigamon. "Consider that just one in four organizations can detect and remediate a live threat. Without real-time, network-derived intelligence and insights into all data in motion, including East-West and encrypted traffic, bad actors will continue to wreak havoc, now with AI accelerating their efforts."

You can get the full report from the Gigamon site.

Image credit: VitalikRadko/depositphotos.com