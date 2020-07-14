Microsoft is bringing disposable email addresses to Office 365

Gmail and numerous other web-based email services have long supported the option of creating disposable email addresses using a +xxx suffix. Now Microsoft is catching up with the competition and is planning to bring this option to Office 365.

The company refers to the upcoming feature as Plus Addressing, and it's due to arrive at some point in the third quarter of this year.

Like other similar systems, Microsoft's planned Plus Addressing is perfect for signing up for newsletters or new online services. While all emails sent to your disposable email address will appear in your main inbox, you are afforded an extra level of control. If you start to get too much junk coming through, it is easily filtered so you're not overwhelmed with spam.

As noted by MSPoweruser, on the Office 365 roadmap website, Microsoft explains:

Plus Addressing is a great way to quickly create custom (or disposable) email addresses based off your standard email address, by simply adding a "+" suffix string to an existing email address in Office 365. For example, a plus address for [email protected] could be something like [email protected] that she could use to sign up for the newsletter at the Northwind web site. Then when Northwind sends a newsletter to [email protected] it will route directly to [email protected] Kim could create an Inbox rule that then moves messages sent to this + address into the "Northwind" folder. Plus addressing support in Office 365 is a great way to more easily manage your Inbox, and even track mail like marketing and sales campaigns.

There's no word on a more specific date for the roll out, but Q3 isn't all that far away now, so there shouldn't be too long to wait.

