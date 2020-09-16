Sony beats Microsoft yet again -- PlayStation 5 is priced $100 less than Xbox Series X!

Sony won the current generation of console wars, with PlayStation 4 far outselling Microsoft's Xbox One. And now, for the upcoming generation of gaming consoles, it looks like Sony will beat Microsoft once again -- in pricing at least. You see, today, we learned the PlayStation 5 starting price is $399 -- a shocking $100 less than Xbox Series X, which is $499. This is very significant, as parents doing Christmas shopping will be intrigued by the huge $100 savings.

True, Microsoft will also be selling a neutered console called Xbox Series S for $299, but that game system has lower specifications -- it cannot even do 4K gaming! By comparison, the $399 and $499 PlayStation 5 consoles are almost identical, with the only difference being the pricier model has a 4K Blu-ray disc drive. Both versions of Sony's console can handle 4K gaming. Clearly, Sony's approach will be much preferable to consumers.

"We're pleased to provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if you want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you’ll enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences. Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics and ray-tracing support, as well as the same ultra-high-speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading. PS5’s 3D audio and the DualSense Wireless Controller will also provide the same heightened sense of immersion on all PS5s," says Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Ryan further says, "Additionally, we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive."

Sony shares PS5 specifications below.

PlayStation 5 Console

CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB

448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 825GB

5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) Optical Drive Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAVBD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAVBD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAVDVD ~3.2xCLV PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc Video Out HDMI™ OUT port

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Dimensions PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base) Weight PS5: 4.5kgPS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg Power PS5: 350WPS5 Digital Edition: 340W Input/Output USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2

USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth 5.1

DualSense Wireless Controller

Dimensions Approx. 160mm x 66mm x 106mm (excludes largest projection) (width x height x depth) Weight Approx. 280g Buttons PS button, Create button, Options button, Directional buttons (Up/Down/Left/Right), Action buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square),R1/L1 button, R2/L2 button (with Trigger Effect)Left stick / L3 button, Right stick / R3 button, Touch Pad button, MUTE button Touch Pad 2 Point Touch Pad, Capacitive Type, Click Mechanism Motion Sensor Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) Audio Built-in Microphone Array, Built-in Mono Speaker, Stereo Headset JackOutput : 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit Feedback Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Vibration (haptic feedback by dual actuators), Indicators (Light bar / Player indicator / MUTE status) Ports USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB), Stereo Headset Jack, Charging Terminals Communication Wireless: Bluetooth® Ver5.1

Wired: USB connection (HID, Audio) Battery Type: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Voltage: DC 3.65V

Capacity: 1,560mAh

So not only does the PlayStation 5 look much better than the Xbox Series X, but it is more affordable too. Microsoft should obviously be very worried here. The all-digital variant of the PS5 costs $399, while the disc model is $499. The PlayStation 5 comes with just one controller, with additional ones costing $69.99 each. The HD Camera will sell for $59.99, while the media remote can be had for $29.99.

If you want to buy a PS5, you can pre-order starting tomorrow here. I would suggest checking at midnight, as these are sure to be big sellers. You don't want to be left empty handed if they sell out.