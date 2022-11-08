Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter adds four video ports to your MacBook or Windows PC

Back in the day, it was common for laptops to have a dedicated video output port, such as VGA or HDMI. These days? Not so much. Instead, computer makers rely heavily on USB-C, hoping you will invest in dongles for your video needs. And so, a USB-C to HDMI adapter, for instance, is a pretty common accessory.

What is not typical, however, is a USB-C dongle that offers four HDMI ports. The all-new Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter is exactly that. This dongle plugs into the USB-C port on your Windows or Mac computer and turns it into four HDMI outputs. And yes, the adapter is fully compatible with M1 and M2 Mac computers -- with the help of included software. If your computer doesn't have USB-C, there is no need to worry; a USB-A dongle is included.

"The Quad HDMI Adapter features a six inch flat and flexible cable, and an included USB-C to USB-A adapter. Both stow away in the bottom of the device for easy transport and storage -- perfect for bringing on-the-go and fitting into a variety of hybrid work set-ups. Requiring only a single USB-C or USB-A port, the unit gets all of its power from the host. With a Silicon Motion Chipset and two HDMI ports on each side of the adapter, users can expect resolutions of up to [email protected] on all screens," explains Plugable.

The company adds, "With the included USB-A adapter, the Quad HDMI Adapter adds four HDMI displays to almost any computer running Windows 10 and newer, and macOS 11+. That includes Macs with M1 or M2 chips that would otherwise only support one external monitor. The graphics adapter does require a driver download. With Windows machines, the update is automatic though users can also install manually for better results. On a Mac, this is accomplished through the InstantView App."

The Quad HDMI Adapter can be purchased here now. Plugable is asking $119, but for a limited time, the company is offering a clickable coupon that takes $10 off. Be sure to click this coupon before adding the adapter to your cart.

