Netflix launches Manage Access and Devices feature to let you kick devices from your account

Netflix has announced a new feature that makes it possible to log out of any logged-in devices from Account Settings.

While the company is suggesting that is something that would be useful for things such as forgetting to log out of your Netflix account on a hotel TV, it is also likely to be used to give freeloaders the boot. Additionally, it serves as a helpful security feature, giving Netflix subscribers a way to remotely log out of unrecognized devices.

The new Manage Access and Devices section of Account Settings provides information about any devices that are currently signed in, detailing when individual devices were last used and where. For each device, there is also a Sign Out button for a single-click way to boot a device you no longer want to access your account.

While not required, Netflix recommends a password change -- something that can also be done in Manage Access and Devices -- after remotely signing out of devices. This eliminates the risk of a saved password being used to simply log straight back in.

Here's how Netflix introduces the new option in its announcement about the launch:

With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out. Today, we're launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click.

Manage Access and Devices is available globally on the web, as well as in the iOS and Android apps.