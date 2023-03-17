Twitter now shows how many times a tweet has been bookmarked

No Comments
Twitter logo on wooden background

For fans of statistics, or anyone who has an idle curiosity, Twitter has introduced a new bookmark count feature. As well as making it possible for anyone to judge the interest an individual tweet has generated, the new analytics are useful for companies and individuals looking for a more accessible way to track interactions.

While there will be privacy concerns associated with this, Twitter assures users that "your Bookmarks are still private", promising that "we'll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks".

See also:

Advertisement

The newly added information is not displayed front and center, however. In order to see details about bookmark stats, it is necessary to switch to Details view for a tweet.

Bookmark stats are something that Elon Musk talked about a little while back, suggesting that it would help to provide more context about tweet interactions.

Announcing the new feature, Twitter says:

For now, it is only iOS users who are able to see the bookmark analytics, but the feature is due to spread to other platforms in due course.

Image credit: billiondigital / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How IBM and AWS are driving innovation in the cloud [Q&A]

Get 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY Windows 11' (worth $19.00) for FREE

Twitter now shows how many times a tweet has been bookmarked

Microsoft releases PowerShell scripts (KB5025175) to help address BitLocker vulnerability

Impersonation attacks leverage Silicon Valley Bank collapse in new phishing campaign

YouTube TV gets yet another price hike

Payment fraud gets democratized as cybercriminals target consumers via social media

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft may soon let you move the Window 11 taskbar

11 Comments

Sorry, but it looks as though Microsoft is keeping the Windows 11 taskbar fixed at the bottom of the screen

10 Comments

NETGEAR unveils Nighthawk RS700 Wi-Fi 7 router

9 Comments

YouTube TV gets yet another price hike

8 Comments

New pricing for Twitter API access is astonishingly expensive

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.