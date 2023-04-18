(Tell me why) We don't like passwords

Despite relatively low awareness of passwordless technology, 65 percent of North American consumers report they’d be open to using new technology that makes their lives simpler.

A new report from 1Password shows that 80 percent say they care about their online privacy and actively take measures to protect it. But it's clear that they also believe we can do better than passwords for both security and ease of use.

The findings, based on a study of 2,000 adults, show that 77 percent of consumers would love a more secure way to log in to accounts, and 70 percent say having to remember or reset their passwords is a regular annoyance.

Advertisement

"Passwordless technology brings great benefits for companies and their customers alike -- making it easier to securely access online services while greatly reducing fraud and user frustration," says Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "This has been the mission of the FIDO Alliance since day one, with authentication experts from hundreds of companies, including 1Password, collaborating to make this vision a reality with passkey sign-ins."

Although just 25 percent of consumers say that they've heard the term 'passwordless', they’re intrigued by the concept, with 58 percent showing interest in signing in without a password.

When shown an example of passkeys, 75 percent indicate they'd consider using them with 19 percent saying they'd start using passkeys as soon as they're available. 87 percent of those already using biometrics are open to using passkeys, compared to 57 percent of those not using biometrics.

Consumers are more open to trying passwordless logins for less risky accounts -- 82 percent for one-time 'throwaway' accounts, 81 percent for workplace accounts, and 77 percent for retail accounts. In addition 58 percent are at least somewhat open to using passwordless logins for financial accounts.

You can get the full report on the 1Password site.

Image credit: Siphotography/depositphotos.com