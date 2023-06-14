Microsoft Store introduces replacement components for Surface devices

In an era of disposable technology, where planned obsolescence seems to be the norm, Microsoft is charting a different course with some of its Surface computers. You see, starting today, the Microsoft Store is making replacement components for Surface devices readily available. With the introduction of these replacement components, Microsoft is making significant strides towards empowering customers to extend the lifespan of their Surface devices in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

To assist customers in their repair journeys, Microsoft has created a dedicated section on their website (found here). This resource hub provides comprehensive troubleshooting information and self-repair guides tailored to Surface devices. It also offers a convenient list of available replacement components, categorized by device. For those seeking the right tools for the job, Microsoft has partnered with iFixit, a reputable provider of repair resources and tools.

When purchasing a replacement component from the Microsoft Store, customers can expect to receive not only the necessary part but also any accompanying collateral components, such as screws (where applicable). It is crucial to follow the instructions outlined in the relevant Microsoft Service Guide or article to ensure a successful repair process.

Initially, the availability of replacement components will be limited to the Microsoft Store in the United States, Canada, and France. However, commercial resellers in all Surface markets will also gain access to these components through existing channels. Microsoft plans to expand their offerings to additional markets in the future, with updates expected to follow.

An extensive list of replacement parts are listed below.

Surface Pro 7

  • Kickstand

Surface Pro 8

  • Kickstand
  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • SSD Door

Surface Pro 9

  • Kickstand
  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • USB-C
  • Surface connect charging port
  • Back cover
  • Speaker and Wi-Fi modules
  • Thermal module
  • Camera front and rear
  • Camera deck
  • Power and volume button
  • SSD door

Surface Pro 9 5G

  • Kickstand
  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • USB-C and audio jacks
  • Surface connect charging port
  • Back cover
  • Speaker
  • Thermal module
  • Camera front and rear
  • Camera deck
  • Power and volume button
  • SSD door

Surface Laptop 3

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 4

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Rubber feet

 Surface Laptop 5

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • Rubber feet
  • USB-C and audio jacks
  • Surface connect charging port
  • Enclosure
  • Speaker and Wi-Fi modules
  • Thermal module

Surface Laptop Go 2

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • Rubber feet
  • Fingerprint reader
  • Surface connect charging port

Surface Laptop Studio

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • Surface connect charging port
  • USB-C and audio jacks
  • Cosmetic plate
  • Keyboard/trackpad
  • Feet

Surface Studio 2+

  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Thermal module
  • Internal power supply unit
  • Rubber feet

Image creditstenkovlad/depositphotos.com

