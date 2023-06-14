Microsoft Store introduces replacement components for Surface devices

In an era of disposable technology, where planned obsolescence seems to be the norm, Microsoft is charting a different course with some of its Surface computers. You see, starting today, the Microsoft Store is making replacement components for Surface devices readily available. With the introduction of these replacement components, Microsoft is making significant strides towards empowering customers to extend the lifespan of their Surface devices in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

To assist customers in their repair journeys, Microsoft has created a dedicated section on their website (found here). This resource hub provides comprehensive troubleshooting information and self-repair guides tailored to Surface devices. It also offers a convenient list of available replacement components, categorized by device. For those seeking the right tools for the job, Microsoft has partnered with iFixit, a reputable provider of repair resources and tools.

When purchasing a replacement component from the Microsoft Store, customers can expect to receive not only the necessary part but also any accompanying collateral components, such as screws (where applicable). It is crucial to follow the instructions outlined in the relevant Microsoft Service Guide or article to ensure a successful repair process.

Initially, the availability of replacement components will be limited to the Microsoft Store in the United States, Canada, and France. However, commercial resellers in all Surface markets will also gain access to these components through existing channels. Microsoft plans to expand their offerings to additional markets in the future, with updates expected to follow.

An extensive list of replacement parts are listed below.

Surface Pro 7

Kickstand

Surface Pro 8

Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

SSD Door

Surface Pro 9

Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

USB-C

Surface connect charging port

Back cover

Speaker and Wi-Fi modules

Thermal module

Camera front and rear

Camera deck

Power and volume button

SSD door

Surface Pro 9 5G

Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

USB-C and audio jacks

Surface connect charging port

Back cover

Speaker

Thermal module

Camera front and rear

Camera deck

Power and volume button

SSD door

Surface Laptop 3

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 4

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 5

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Rubber feet

USB-C and audio jacks

Surface connect charging port

Enclosure

Speaker and Wi-Fi modules

Thermal module

Surface Laptop Go 2

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Rubber feet

Fingerprint reader

Surface connect charging port

Surface Laptop Studio

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Surface connect charging port

USB-C and audio jacks

Cosmetic plate

Keyboard/trackpad

Feet

Surface Studio 2+

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Thermal module

Internal power supply unit

Rubber feet

Image credit: stenkovlad/depositphotos.com