ADATA LEGEND 970 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD is actively cooled

ADATA Technology today launched the LEGEND 970 solid state drive. With a maximum sequential read/write speed of 10,000/10,000MB per second, the SSD is impressively fast.

Equipped with a PCIe Gen5 x4 transmission interface and NVMe 2.0 standard, the LEGEND 970 offers exceptional read/write speeds; twice the speed of its PCIe Gen4 counterparts, and six times faster than Gen3 SSDs. Its compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, SLC cache algorithm, and DRAM Cache Buffer, ensures high-level performance.

The most notable feature of the LEGEND 970 is a patented active air-cooling system. This design utilizes a double-layer aluminum alloy heatsink that incorporates a micro-fan and surface crystallization. It is a proactive approach to thermal management that lowers temperatures by 10 percent compared to fanless heatsinks, ensuring stability even during extended periods of high-speed operation.

With the LEGEND 970, users get more than speed; they also get reliability and durability. This SSD comes with strictly selected 232-layer 3D flash memory, available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It leverages a range of data protection and correction technologies to enhance its Total Bytes Written (TBW) and durability. An added layer of security is provided by a Low Density Parity Check Code (LDPC) and AES 256-bit encryption technology for accurate and secure data transmission.

Unfortunately, the ADATA LEGEND 970 does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know, however, is the SSD is covered by an impressive 5-year warranty.

