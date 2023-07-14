Satechi Dual USB-C Hub enhances Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Windows 11 tablet

Tech accessory manufacturer Satechi is expanding the capabilities of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 with the all-new Dual USB-C Hub. Lightweight and compact, this portable device is designed for work on-the-go, weighing just 40 grams and measuring less than 4.5 inches.

Specifically designed to enhance the functionality of this Windows 11 tablet, the hub boasts six powerful ports, including a USB4 pass-through port supporting 100W power delivery, USB-C and USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and SD/microSD UHS-I card slots.

The Dual USB-C Hub has been engineered to harness the Surface Pro 9’s full potential, transforming it into a robust workstation. Data transfers are incredibly fast, leveraging 40 Gbps bandwidth, and users can expect to transfer massive files swiftly -- roughly 1,000 high-res images in less than a minute. The USB-C Hub also ensures the Surface Pro 9 remains fully charged throughout the day.

In terms of video output, users can enjoy 4K/60Hz visuals on two screens simultaneously via the HDMI and USB4 ports, or a 6K/60Hz video on a single screen when the USB4 port is used alone. This marks a significant enhancement in the tablet’s multimedia capabilities.

The Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9 is now available from Satechi.net here for $59.99, with a 20 percent discount available using the code “SURFACE” until July 21.

