Instant video messages arrive in WhatsApp

There are many ways to use Meta's WhatsApp. From typing text-based messages through sending photos, to full-on video chats, there are options to suit just about every eventuality.

With voice messaging having proved incredibly popular, WhatsApp is now expanding its instant messaging options to include video. Just like its audio-based cousin, instant video message let you quickly record and share messages -- this time with video.

It's a simple idea, and one can't help but wonder why it took so long for WhatsApp to realize the interest in video messaging of this nature. The way it works is just about identical to instant audio messaging, and it eliminates the need to record and attach a video manually -- you can just record and send in one step.

Just like everything else sent through WhatsApp, instant video messages are end-to-end encrypted. Messages are limited to one minute in length, presumably to keep data usage to a minimum and to maximize performance.

WhatsApp says:

Voice messages on WhatsApp changed the way people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share your voice. We're excited to build on this feature with new instant video messages. Now you can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat. Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news. Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

The rollout of the new feature has already started, so it is possible that you already have access to it. If not, just sit tight; WhatsApp says that everyone will be able to use instant video messages "in the coming weeks".