TEAMGROUP launches T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress memory cards

TEAMGROUP has introduced not one but two new memory cards under its creator-centric sub-brand, T-CREATE: the T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type B and T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type B Memory Cards.

Designed for the sophisticated requirements of DSLR, cinema, and high-end SLR cameras, these cards will absolutely meet the needs of creators needing continuous high-speed shots. Whether shooting 4K or 8K RAW high-bitrate videos for extensive periods, these cards should have no trouble keeping up.

With CFexpress standards at their core, both memory cards are extremely fast. The cards offer a staggering 1,700MB/s write and 1,800MB/s read speeds, providing speedy file transfers to your computer.

The T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus takes it a step further with pSLC technology, delivering SLC-like speeds and an incredible durability. A consistent sustained 1,600MB/s write speed is maintained without any interruptions. With a massive 1.3TB capacity and the ability to handle nearly four hours of continuous 8K RAW shooting at 800Mbps, this card is ideal for creators, boasting an ability rating of 28,000TBW.

The T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type B card is equally impressive, offering 2TB of storage space, enough to record nearly six hours of 8K RAW video at 800Mbps. Have you been terrified of running out of memory? Not anymore!

Sadly, the company has not yet shared pricing or availability for these cards, but the products should be available here soon. What we do know, however, is they will both come with a five-year comprehensive warranty, including a data rescue service for the duration.

