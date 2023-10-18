Over half of cybersecurity pros say they want to switch jobs

Employee leaving

A new survey of 900 full-time security decision-makers and practitioners around the world finds that 55 percent of respondents say they're likely to switch jobs in the next year.

The Voice of the SOC report, from secure workflow specialist Tines, shows that 63 percent of the security decision-makers and practitioners surveyed are experiencing burnout amid relentless cyberattacks, internal pressures, and limited resources.

More than 80 percent of respondents say their workloads have increased in the past year. Although nine out of 10 security teams are automating at least some of their work and almost all (93 percent) of respondents believe that more automation would improve their work-life balance.

"Security practitioners love the work they do, but burnout is taking a heavy toll," says Eoin Hinchy, co-founder and CEO of Tines. "The Voice of the SOC shows organizations need to move quickly to address the lack of resources in their SOC before their teams find the escape hatch. Leading SOC teams have found a solution in automation. Smart workflows are helping run mission-critical tasks and achieve greater productivity at scale, freeing analysts to focus on high-impact work and reinforcing the business against threats."

SOC teams identified three clear challenges they face each day. These are: too much data; too many tedious tasks; and, too many reporting requirements. These pain points are amplified by a lack of time, budget, tools and people.

Asked to rank the most frustrating aspects of their work, security decision-makers and practitioners chose a familiar answer, spending time on manual work (53 percent). A quarter of respondents say are spending more than half their time on tedious tasks.

Despite the numbers wanting to switch jobs, the percentage of respondents satisfied with their current job rose from 88 percent last year to 99 percent in 2023 and 98 percent of analysts say they’re engaged with their work.

The full 2023 Voice of the SOC report is available from the Tines site.

Image credit: ijeab/depositphotos.com

