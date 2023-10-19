Seagate launches FireCuda 520N M.2 2230 SSD for Steam Deck, Legion Go, Surface Pro, and ROG Ally

Today, Seagate brings something new to the table for gamers and tech lovers with its latest FireCuda 520N NVMe solid state drive, designed in a compact 2230-S2 M.2 form. This new SSD is a great fit for popular portable devices like Valve’s Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface Pro, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go, all of which have 2230 M.2 slots ready for an upgrade.

You can get the FireCuda 520N in either 1TB or 2TB capacities, and it’s built to work especially well in hand-held gaming gadgets. The 2TB version can read and write data super fast, at up to 5,000 MB/s, while the 1TB model is a tad slower, but still speedy at up to 4,800 MB/s. What’s exciting is that this drive brings the kind of performance you’d expect from a big desktop gaming setup into the palm of your hand. Plus, it’s flexible -- it can fit into older Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots too.

Buying the FireCuda 520N also gets you Seagate’s three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan, which is a nice safety blanket if you’re worried about losing your data. On top of that, there’s a five-year limited warranty, showing that Seagate really believes in the durability of this little powerhouse. And now, it’s up for grabs here at $109.99 for the 1TB model and here at $189.99 for the 2TB variant.

