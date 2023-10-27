Get 'Python Machine Learning' (worth $24) for FREE

With computing power increasing exponentially and costs decreasing at the same time, there is no better time to learn machine learning using Python. Machine learning tasks that once required enormous processing power are now possible on desktop machines. However, machine learning is not for the faint of heart -- it requires a good foundation in statistics, as well as programming knowledge.

Python Machine Learning will help coders of all levels master one of the most in-demand programming skillsets in use today.

Readers will get started by following fundamental topics such as an introduction to Machine Learning and Data Science. For each learning algorithm, readers will use a real-life scenario to show how Python is used to solve the problem at hand.

Python data science -- manipulating data and data visualization

Data cleansing

Understanding Machine learning algorithms

Supervised learning algorithms

Unsupervised learning algorithms

Deploying machine learning models

Python Machine Learning is essential reading for students, developers, or anyone with a keen interest in taking their coding skills to the next level.

Python Machine Learning, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 8, so act fast.