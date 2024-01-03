Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

5 Comments

It's the start of 2024, the year when -- if the rumors are to be believed -- Microsoft is set to deliver Windows 12. However, this year also marks an important milestone for one of the software giant’s most beloved operating systems.

Microsoft ceased support for Windows XP ten years ago. If you've ever wondered how that OS would look if was released today, we have the answer.

SEE ALSO:

Prolific concept creator AR 4789, who previously imagined a Windows alternative called MiracleOS and most recently showed us his take on Windows 12, has channeled his creative abilities into envisioning what a modern version of XP might look like.

As with his other concepts, rather than just showing off the sort of features we might see in the alternative OS, AR 4789's video steps us through the entire installation and set-up process.

This modern version of the OS maintains the look and color scheme of XP, along with the iconic Bliss wallpaper, but the reimagining also incorporates a number of Windows 11 features, such as quick settings, and a dark mode.

The default Start menu looks as it used to, but File Explorer has been given a makeover as have other elements. Users can sign into Windows XP 2024 Edition with a Microsoft Account, and as you'd expect, Microsoft Edge also makes an appearance in this concept.

While Windows 11 boasts AI smarts in the form of Copilot, Windows XP 2024 Edition heralds the return of Rover, Microsoft's search assistant. Whether he's any smarter in this version is anyone's guess!

Watch the video below and share your thoughts in the comments section.

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Four key ingredients to unlock HyperProductivity through workplace IT

Selecting the right storage for SQL Server high availability in the cloud

The promise of generative AI depends on precise regulation

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

Why not all AI is created equal and how the wrong choice could be hurting your business [Q&A]

Microsoft rebrands its iOS and Android web browser to Microsoft Edge: AI Browser

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

Most Commented Stories

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

18 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

18 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

13 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

13 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

10 Comments

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.