Samsung launches 990 EVO SSD

Samsung has officially launched the 990 EVO solid state drive. This SSD stands out for its versatility, ensuring compatibility with both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces. This feature guarantees optimal performance in a wide array of systems, catering to both current and future computing demands.

Compared to its predecessor, the 970 EVO Plus SSD, the 990 EVO offers a significant performance improvement of up to 43 percent. This enhancement means users can access data in nearly half the time, leading to reduced loading times and more efficient computing. The drive boasts sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s. Its random read and write speeds have also seen an upgrade, reaching up to 700K and 800K IOPS, respectively.

The 990 EVO SSD features up to 70 percent improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor, extending the usability of PCs and laptops without worrying about battery life. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who frequently work in environments without immediate access to power sources.

Additionally, the SSD supports Modern Standby, a benchmark ensuring quick resumption from sleep mode, even in low power conditions. The heat spreader label effectively regulates the thermal condition of the drive, maintaining consistent high-level operations without compromising drive integrity. Utilizing Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, the 990 EVO connects directly to the host processor’s DRAM, ensuring optimized performance, even without a DRAM component.

The Samsung Magician software accompanies the 990 EVO, offering a suite of optimization tools. This software simplifies data migration processes for SSD upgrades, while also offering data protection, drive health monitoring, and firmware updates.

Samsung shares specifications below.

Interface: PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.02

Form Factor: M.2 (2280)

Storage Memory: Samsung V-NAND 3-TLC

Controller: Samsung In-house

Capacities: 1TB, 2TB

Sequential Read/Write Speed: Up to 5,000 MB/s, 4,200 MB/s

Random Read/Write Speed (QD32): Up to 680K IOPS, 800K IOPS; Up to 700K IOPS, 800K IOPS

Management Software: Samsung Magician Software

Data Encryption: AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0, Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667)

Total Bytes Written: 600TB, 1200TB

Warranty: Five-year Limited

The 990 EVO SSD is set to hit the market at $124.99 for the 1TB model and $209.99 for the 2TB model. You will soon be able to buy the drive here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.