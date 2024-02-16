Get 'The Self-Taught Cloud Computing Engineer' (worth $35.99) for FREE

The Self-Taught Cloud Computing Engineer is an all-inclusive guide for IT professionals to master cloud computing concepts by building a broad and deep cloud knowledge base, developing hands-on cloud skills, and achieving professional cloud certifications.

If you’re a beginner with basic computer hardware and software understanding, this book provides the means to transitions into a cloud computing career. Starting with a focus on the Amazon cloud, you’ll be introduced to fundamental AWS cloud services, followed by advanced AWS cloud services in the domains of data, machine learning, and security.

Next, you’ll build proficiency in Microsoft Azure cloud and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by examining the common attributes of the three clouds, differentiating their unique features, along with leveraging real-life cloud project implementations on these cloud platforms.

Finally, you’ll get guidance on cloud certifications and career development. Walking through this cloud computing book, you’ll systematically establish a robust footing in AWS, Azure, and GCP, and emerge as a cloud-savvy professional, equipped with cloud certificates to validate your skills.

The Self-Taught Cloud Computing Engineer, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 28, so act fast.