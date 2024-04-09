Businesses not prepared for AI-based attacks

A new survey of almost 1,800 security leaders and practitioners in 14 countries, finds 74 percent of respondents believe AI-augmented cyberthreats are already having a significant impact on their organizations, yet 60 percent believe they are currently unprepared to defend against these attacks.

The study from Darktrace shows 71 percent of respondents are confident that AI-augmented security solutions will be able to detect and block AI-augmented threats. However, only 26 percent fully understand which types of AI are used in their security stack today.

The three top inhibitors to defending against AI-augmented threats are cited as: insufficient knowledge or use of AI-driven countermeasures; insufficient personnel to manage tools and alerts; and insufficient knowledge/skills around internal use of AI technology and its increasing threats. 85 percent of respondents agree that a platform approach is more effective at stopping threats.

The survey comes alongside the launch of the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform which uses AI to transform security operations from reactive to proactive and improve cyber resilience.

The platform identifies weaknesses in security controls and processes before they are exploited, detects and responds to unknown, known, and novel threats, and automates the investigation of every alert to completion to reduce the workload of security teams. Core to the platform is the ability to visualize, correlate, and investigate security incidents across cloud, email, network, endpoint, identity, and OT, as well as third-party tools and applications.

"Security teams are reaching a breaking point, forced into a reactive state by too many alerts, too little time, and a fragmented security stack," says Max Heinemeyer, chief product officer at Darktrace. "Building on a decade of experience applying AI to transform security operations for thousands of customers, the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform takes a unique approach from the rest of the industry. It correlates incidents across the digital environment and automates investigations to uplift security teams and free them from the manual, time-intensive alert triage process so they can focus their time on building proactive cyber resilience."

Image credit: sdecoret/depositphotos.com