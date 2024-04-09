Quantum threat highlights need for digital trust

With the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) expected to finalize post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards in the second half of 2024, a new report from Keyfactor explores the challenges that create barriers to building a strong foundation of digital trust.

It finds that only 23 percent of organizations have started work on PQC, with 36 percent expecting to start after the first release of standards later this year. Another 25 percent of organizations will begin implementing PQC when standards are finalized.

"As quantum computing threatens to undermine widely used security protocols and algorithms, the state of digital trust hangs in the balance," says Chris Hickman, chief security officer at Keyfactor. "Threat actors have already begun harvesting and storing encrypted data now with the aim of decrypting it when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer becomes available, meaning PQC preparation is an immediate priority for organizations today. IT and security leaders must establish a secure and resilient PKI infrastructure to maintain the security, reliability, and integrity of digital interactions. Turning to qualified, experienced partners ensures the right people, processes, and tooling are in place as organizations transition to post-quantum security and adapt to the evolving threat landscape in today’s hyper-connected world."

There are growing fears around the evolving cryptographic landscape, with 80 percent of organizations concerned about their ability to adapt to risks and changes in cryptography, an increase from 48 percent in 2023.

Among other findings, while using PKI and certificates for AI and AI-generated content is used by less than four in 10 organizations, 91 percent agree that PKI is important for protecting against threats posed by AI.

The full report is available from the Keyfactor site.

Image credit: ArtemisDiana/depositphotos.com