Get 'Modern DevOps Practices -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

DevOps and the cloud have changed how we look at software development and operations like never before, leading to the rapid growth of various DevOps tools, techniques, and practices.

 This updated edition of Modern DevOps Practices helps you pick up the right tools by providing you with everything you need to get started with your DevOps journey. The book begins by introducing you to modern cloud-native architecture, and then teaches you about the architectural concepts needed to implement the modern way of application development.

The next set of chapters helps you get familiarized with Git, Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, Packer, and other similar tools to enable you to build a base. As you advance, you’ll explore the core elements of cloud integration -- AWS ECS, GKE, and other CaaS services. The chapters also discuss GitOps, continuous integration, and continuous delivery -- GitHub actions, Jenkins, and Argo CD -- to help you understand the essence of modern app delivery.

Later, you’ll operate your container app in production using a service mesh and apply AI in DevOps. Throughout the book, you’ll discover best practices for automating and managing your development lifecycle, infrastructure, containers, and more.

By the end of this DevOps book, you'll be well-equipped to develop and operate applications using modern tools and techniques.

Modern DevOps Practices -- Second Edition from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 1, so act fast.

