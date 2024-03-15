Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

No Comments

Microsoft is preparing to discontinue support for Windows 10 in the near future, giving users the option to either upgrade to Windows 11 or wait for the anticipated successor, Windows 12.

We’re not expecting to see the arrival of the next-gen operating system this year -- Microsoft is focused on adding more AI functionality to Windows 11 at the moment -- but we do have an idea of what Windows 12 could look like.

SEE ALSO:

A couple of concept creators have put their talents to good work imagining what the follow up to Windows 11 could look like. AR 4789 -- who previously imagined a wildly popular alternative to Windows called MiracleOS -- showed us what Windows 12 might look like being installed, and the features we can expect to see. He also recently gave us his intriguing take on Windows 12 Mobile.

Fellow concept creator Addy Visuals recently put his creative abilities into imagining what Windows 12 Gaming Edition could look like, and before that, he gave us his take on a non-gaming version of Windows 12 -- the end result of which was stunning.

For his latest video, Addy returns to his main Windows 12 concept, and gives us a short 'first look' recap.

This new video is just a 30-second summary of his earlier creation, but even if you’ve seen his original full concept, this new clip is still worth a watch.

Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Workplace communications: The role of artificial intelligence and audio-visual solutions 

Get 'DearMob iPhone Manager' for Windows and macOS (worth $79.95) for FREE

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

Walmart begins selling Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip at a crazy low price

Considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11? Check out SparkyLinux 7.3

Dark web election posts up almost 400 percent

Get 'Multi-Cloud Strategy for Cloud Architects -- Second Edition' (worth $43.99) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Windows 11 users complain of taskbar, Start menu, and performance issues with KB5034765 update

18 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.