Rows gives you your own personal spreadsheet analyst

Earlier in the year, German spreadsheet company Rows launched its latest product with ChatGPT capabilities built in.

Its now introducing a new feature in the form of AI Analyst which summarizes the main takeaways from any dataset, runs in-depth analysis, and answers any questions you might have about your data.

This gives you your own virtual data analyst while increasing accessibility for people without sophisticated coding and spreadsheet skills. There are no worries about the privacy of your data either, no information beyond metadata leaves the Rows program, meaning any sensitive information is protected.

Rows co-founder and CEO, Humberto Ayres Pereira, says:

Analyzing data is a huge part of working with spreadsheets, but this takes too much time and effort and is rarely engaging for people. Instead of spending time writing formulas, filtering and sorting data, building pivot tables or even finding someone to help them analyze the data, anyone can now spend more time thinking about their approach to a problem with their end goal in mind.

The problem is that many people aren't necessarily fully equipped with data analysis skills and miss out on crucial information and trends as a result. Of the over one billion spreadsheet users worldwide, a large proportion struggle with many intermediate to advanced functions familiar with data analysts. I see automating these processes and generating these insights automatically as the natural next step in the future of spreadsheets.

Key features of AI Analyst include the ability to analyze key patterns and trends within the data to give users an overview in a few sentences. It also discovers relevant questions about that dataset and answers them independently, rather than relying on a prompt, for example, it can show answers to questions like, 'What are the monthly sales by product category?' without the user having to come up with the question in the first place.

You can find out more on the Rows site and in the video below.

