Rows gives you your own personal spreadsheet analyst
Earlier in the year, German spreadsheet company Rows launched its latest product with ChatGPT capabilities built in.
Its now introducing a new feature in the form of AI Analyst which summarizes the main takeaways from any dataset, runs in-depth analysis, and answers any questions you might have about your data.
This gives you your own virtual data analyst while increasing accessibility for people without sophisticated coding and spreadsheet skills. There are no worries about the privacy of your data either, no information beyond metadata leaves the Rows program, meaning any sensitive information is protected.
Key features of AI Analyst include the ability to analyze key patterns and trends within the data to give users an overview in a few sentences. It also discovers relevant questions about that dataset and answers them independently, rather than relying on a prompt, for example, it can show answers to questions like, 'What are the monthly sales by product category?' without the user having to come up with the question in the first place.
You can find out more on the Rows site and in the video below.