Get 'Marketing 5.0: Technology for Humanity' (worth $17) for FREE

In Marketing 5.0, the celebrated promoter of the "Four P’s of Marketing," Philip Kotler, explains how marketers can use technology to address customers’ needs and make a difference in the world.

In a new age when marketers are struggling with the digital transformation of business and the changing behavior of customers, this book provides marketers with a way to integrate technological and business model evolution with the dramatic shifts in consumer behavior that have happened in the last decade.

SEE ALSO:

Following the pattern presented in his bestselling Marketing X.0 series, Philip Kotler covers the crucial topics necessary to understand modern marketing, including:

Artificial Intelligence for marketing automation

Agile marketing

"Segments of one" marketing

Contextual technology

Facial recognition and voice tech for marketing

The future of Customer Experience (CX)

Transmedia storytelling

The "Whatever-Whenever-Wherever" service delivery

"Everything-As-A-Service" business model

Internet of Things and blockchain for marketing

Virtual and augmented reality marketing

Corporate activism

Perfect for traditional and digital marketers, as well as students and teachers of marketing and business, Marketing 5.0 reinvigorates the field of marketing with actionable recommendations and unique insights.

Marketing 5.0: Technology for Humanity, from Wiley, usually retails for $17 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 27, so act fast.