Opera readies AI-powered web browser for iOS in response to Apple's DMA-driven changes

In a significant development, Opera has warmly welcomed Apple's decision to open the iOS platform to alternative browser engines, a mandate stemming from the European Digital Markets Act (DMA). Seizing this opportunity, Opera is set to introduce Opera One, a browser that promises to redefine the browsing experience for iPhone and iPad users through its AI-powered capabilities and a robust engine.

The enforcement of the DMA in March 2024 is perceived by Opera as a pivotal moment that will enhance competition and offer iOS users a wider array of browser choices. Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, shared his thoughts on this development:

“As the leading European browser developer, we embrace the changes introduced through the DMA, aimed at fostering competition and offering users a more diverse selection of browsers on iOS. We intend to deliver on this with the AI-centric Opera One for iOS,” he said. Arnesen also highlighted the positive steps taken by Apple, stating, “Furthermore, we are excited to see the confirmation that Apple will also implement a browser choice screen for iOS, making it easier for users to choose their favorite browser as default also on their mobile devices.”

Opera's engagement with browser AI began in early 2023 and has since seen significant strides, with the introduction of the Aria browser AI across its major offerings and a complete revamp of its flagship desktop browser, leading to the launch of Opera One. The year 2024 is marked by Opera as a year of further advancements in AI integration within its products.

Arnesen also commented on the broader implications of the EU DMA and voiced Opera's support for a global extension of these new freedoms to iOS users. He expressed enthusiasm about the new technical possibilities opening up, saying, “Beyond the new frameworks and APIs for alternative browser engines, we are also very excited about the new interoperability request form Apple announced, that will allow developers to submit additional requests for interoperability with iPhone and iOS hardware and software features. We applaud the directional changes and can’t wait to showcase the new Opera One for iOS that will put AI in focus.”

In line with its commitment to driving innovation and supporting its new browser initiative, Opera is poised to unveil a significant investment in a key AI infrastructure project based in Europe, showcasing its dedication to pushing the boundaries of browser technology and AI integration.