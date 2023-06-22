AVerMedia AM350 is the world’s first USB condenser microphone custom-tuned by DIRAC

Today, AVerMedia launches the AM350 -- a new USB condenser microphone custom-tuned by DIRAC. With its exceptional tuning technology and an array of impressive features, the AM350 should appeal to podcasters, vocal performers, singers, and more.

Featuring high-sensitivity capsules and a robust metal housing, the AM350 enables detailed audio capture while ensuring durability. Additionally, its ultra-low noise performance and built-in pop filter guarantee clear and pristine audio capture. Thanks to its plug-and-play USB interface, the AM350 is accessible to users of all levels, providing a professional recording experience without the need for additional equipment.

One of the impressive features of the AM350 is its advanced audio clipping technology, which allows users to freely express their voice during energetic conversations or powerful singing without the worry of distortion. This technology provides unrestricted vocal power, enabling users to deliver captivating performances. Additionally, the microphone's robust noise reduction technology effectively suppresses external background noise, allowing for professional recordings with minimal distractions and reduced post-production time.

To cater to various recording needs, the AM350 offers a dual microphone pickup pattern design, providing both cardioid and omnidirectional modes for versatile recording options. The microphone's intuitive studio controls enhance the zero-latency monitoring through the built-in headphone output, allowing users to effortlessly toggle between microphone and system sounds, providing complete audio control. The AM350 automatically even saves users' last audio settings, eliminating the need for readjustment in future use.

To further enhance the recording experience, we highly recommend pairing the AM350 with the VibeEngine microphone software. VibeEngine enables users to customize their voice settings or apply sound effects to meet their specific recording requirements. The software also features DIRAC's four tailored sound effect scenarios, including chatting, music, broadcasting, and singing. With a simple press of a button, users can activate the corresponding audio filter effect, ensuring optimal and perfect sound presentation.

The AM350 USB microphone is available for purchase from Amazon here now. AVerMedia is asking just $199.99. For a limited time, both the Pop Filter and Shock Mount are being included.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.