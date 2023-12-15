Mobile app developers turn to AI for testing

The use of AI tools for mobile app development and testing is growing, and developers and testers are keen to further expand the use of these tools, according to a new report.

The study from Kobiton finds 60 of respondents say they are currently using generative AI tools in their QA cycles to update scripts or code, 55 percent are using these tools to analyze test results, and 47 percent are using them to generate test scripts.

This need to improve testing is driven by slow release cycles, 75 percent of respondents say these are costing their companies at least $100,000 per year, and 13 percent say it's costing them between $1M and $10M annually.

Update delays are due to limited financial resources in the developer and QA organizations, inefficient development and QA processes, and a lack of skilled developer and QA labor. 40 percent say these issues are having a negative impact on customer satisfaction, 33 percent say they're causing missed revenue opportunities, and 26 percent believe they're leading to an increase in developer churn.

When asked which AI capabilities would be most beneficial to their organization's mobile test automation strategy, a majority (51 percent) of respondents select predictive analytics to forecast potential defects, followed by tools for generating test cases and test data (45 percent), and natural language processing tools for better test case documentation (44 percent).

"Witnessing firsthand the transformative power of AI tools in the realm of mobile app development and testing for our customers has been a remarkable journey," says Kobiton CTO Frank Moyer. "By enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and enabling professionals to focus on more strategic tasks, AI is fundamentally reshaping the industry's landscape. As these tools continue to evolve, I anticipate a profound and accelerated embrace of AI-driven methodologies."

You can obtain the full report from the Kobiton site.

Image credit: Milkos/depositphotos.com