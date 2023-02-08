Upgrade to Microsoft PowerToys v0.67.1 to fix 10 bugs 'deemed important for stability'
Microsoft has released an update for PowerToys that fixes a slew of bugs as the company strives for stability in its utility collection.
The release of PowerToys v0.67.1 comes within a week of the last major update to the much-loved software which saw the addition of a new quick access system tray launcher. This time around, there are big fixes for FancyZones, Power Toys Run and more.
While there are, unfortunately, no new toys to play with in PowerToys v0.67.1, it remains important because of the number of issues it addresses.
Introducing the update, Microsoft says:
This is a patch release to fix issues in v.67.0 to fix some bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates.
The list of bug fixes is as follows:
- #23733 - Fix FancyZones crashing on moving window between monitors with win + arrows
- #23818 - Fix FancyZones issue causing window attributes not being reset properly
- #23749 - Move PowerToys registry entries back to HKLM to fix context menu entries not working on some configurations
- #23737 - Respect taskbar position when showing system tray flyout
- #18166 - Fix Power Toys Run crashing when loading thumbnail for PDF files
- #23801 - Show correct Hosts module image in PowerToys Settings app
- #23820 - Fix FancyZones issue causing window not being adjusted when layout is changed
- #23926 - Fix an issue causing issues not to be unsnapped when dragging started
- #23927 - Fix layouts not being applied to new virtual desktops
- #23579, #23811 - Fix for thumbnail crashes
You can download PowerToys v0.67.1 here, or by updating from within your current version of the app.